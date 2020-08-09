Charles Bentz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles (Charlie) F. Bentz, 77, Bismarck, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at a Bismarck Care Center. A celebration of life will be held later. Inurnment will be in Turtle Lake. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Charlie was born July 10, 1943, in Mercer, to Reuben and Amanda (Wagner) Bentz. He married the love of his life, Margaret (Schon Madsen) Sept. 24, 1988, in Turtle Lake. Charlie loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved showing people his trophy room of mounts from all around the world. Charlie was a hard worker. He worked for Clairmont on the Garrison Diversion Project. In 1976, he started work at the Falkirk Mine where he remained until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Margaret; step-sons Jim Schon, Lisbon; and Troy (Deb) Schon, Bismarck; brother, Bill Bentz, Dickinson; grandchildren, Kim (Dustin), Courtney (Lucas), Nicholas (Lacey), Samantha (Mat), Alexander and Joseph; great grandchildren, Alexis, Zander, Hudson, Jack and Jaxsyn; and many nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marjorie.

Please sign his guestbook and share memories at www.dawiseperry,com. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

