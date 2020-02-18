Chad Neumiller

Chad Donald Neumiller was born on May 3, 1981 to Doug and Nancy (Jenny) Neumiller in Fargo. He grew up in Sykeston and graduated from Sykeston High School in 1999. Chad was employed at Bobcat Manufacturing in Bismarck at the time of his death.

Chad married the love of his life Jennifer Ennen on May 9, 2009 in Carrington. They had one beautiful daughter together, Madelyn Grace, age 8. Chad was an amazing and doting father to Madelyn and a loving and devoted husband to Jennifer. He adored his parents and was especially close to his brother Drew. Anyone who knew Chad knows how important his family and friends were to him. He enjoyed vacationing with his brother Drew and his wife Lisa. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, the Atlanta Braves and music of all kinds. Above all he loved and cherished the time he spent with his daughter Madelyn Grace.