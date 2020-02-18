Chad Neumiller, 38, Bismarck, passed away Feb. 14, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck with his loving wife by his side.
Chad Donald Neumiller was born on May 3, 1981 to Doug and Nancy (Jenny) Neumiller in Fargo. He grew up in Sykeston and graduated from Sykeston High School in 1999. Chad was employed at Bobcat Manufacturing in Bismarck at the time of his death.
Chad married the love of his life Jennifer Ennen on May 9, 2009 in Carrington. They had one beautiful daughter together, Madelyn Grace, age 8. Chad was an amazing and doting father to Madelyn and a loving and devoted husband to Jennifer. He adored his parents and was especially close to his brother Drew. Anyone who knew Chad knows how important his family and friends were to him. He enjoyed vacationing with his brother Drew and his wife Lisa. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, the Atlanta Braves and music of all kinds. Above all he loved and cherished the time he spent with his daughter Madelyn Grace.
You have free articles remaining.
Chad is forever in the hearts of his wife Jennifer Neumiller, daughter Madelyn Grace Neumiller, both of Bismarck; parents Doug and Nancy Neumiller, Sykeston; brother and best friend Drew and his wife Lisa Neumiller and their children Kaylee and Caden, West Fargo; in-laws Glenn and Lisa Sherman, Linton; Randy Ennen (Christy Kuntz), Ypsilanti; sisters-in law, Kathleen (Erik) Bilstad, Liz (Justin) Jochim, Darlene Ennen and Jada Ennen. Brothers-in-law Lance (Heather) Sherman and Shane (Meredith) Sherman and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the fourth floor nursing staff and the doctors of Sanford Hospital who cared for Chad during this difficult time. Your kindness and compassion truly touched our hearts.
Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Edna Neumiller and Matt and Agnes Jenny and his cousin Arick Seil.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington and continue from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Grace Lutheran Church, Carrington. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church, Carrington. Burial will be at the Sykeston Cemetery.