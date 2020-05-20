Celestine Dworshak

Celestine "Sally" Dworshak, 91, Billings, Mont., passed away April 30, 2020. She was born May 3, 1928 in Morton County to Joseph and Margaret (Martin) Hatzenbuhler. On Nov. 18, 1947 she married Lawrence Dworshak. They lived in the Mandan area for several years before moving to Billings.
Sally is survived by her children Clinton (Mary), Ken (Hal), Sharon Berrera, Denise Nottingham, Debbie, Joe (Deanna), Sidney, Robert (Heather), and Kevin (Candace), 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one sister Marge (Jerry) Schempp.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, oldest daughter Ruth Ann Moses, her parents and siblings Pauline (Rue ben) Zeiszler, Kaye (Ted) Dworshak, Rose (Mike) Kuntz and Joe (Clara) Hatzenbuhler.
Dahl Funeral Chapel, Billings, was in charge of arrangements.
