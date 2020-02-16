Cecilia Wagner, 93, Linton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Vincent's Nursing Home, Bismarck.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Monday, Feb. 17 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Myers Funeral Home, Linton.

Cecilia was born on Sept. 19, 1926, to Zacheus and Amalia (Schreiner) Braun. She grew up on a farm SW of Strasburg and attended country school. She graduated from Linton High School in 1945. She then taught country school for two years before attending business college in Bismarck. She worked for an attorney in Linton and later at the Emmons County Record.

On Dec. 30, 1958, Cecilia and Jack Wagner were united in marriage at St. Anthony Catholic Church. The couple made their home in Linton where they raised their two children. Cecilia worked in the district juvenile court at the courthouse in Linton for over 30 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cecilia enjoyed gardening and loved flowers. She liked to crochet, cross stitch and do cross word puzzles. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake.