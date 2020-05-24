× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cecilia Lauinger, 90, Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Jared Johnson officiating. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Cecilia was born March 18, 1930, at Selz to John and Mary Eva (Sander) Goldade. She was raised and educated in the Selz area. She married Edward Lauinger and they were married about two years before he passed away. Cecilia worked in the dietary department at St. Alexius Hospital for over 50 years.

She is survived by sister, Maggie Sanders, Fla.; brothers, Peter (Karen) Goldade, Calif., and Jim Goldade, Bismarck; and six nephews and nieces.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; sister, Sister Alverna Goldade; brother-in-law Bob Sanders; and sister-in-law JoAnn Goldade.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

To send flowers to the family of Cecilia Lauinger , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information St. Mary's Catholic Church

806 East Broadway Ave

Bismarck, ND 58501 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. St. Mary's Catholic Church

806 East Broadway Ave

Bismarck, ND 58501 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.