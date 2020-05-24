Cecilia Lauinger

Cecilia Lauinger

{{featured_button_text}}
Cecilia Lauinger

Cecilia Lauinger, 90, Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Jared Johnson officiating. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Cecilia was born March 18, 1930, at Selz to John and Mary Eva (Sander) Goldade. She was raised and educated in the Selz area. She married Edward Lauinger and they were married about two years before he passed away. Cecilia worked in the dietary department at St. Alexius Hospital for over 50 years.

She is survived by sister, Maggie Sanders, Fla.; brothers, Peter (Karen) Goldade, Calif., and Jim Goldade, Bismarck; and six nephews and nieces.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; sister, Sister Alverna Goldade; brother-in-law Bob Sanders; and sister-in-law JoAnn Goldade.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

To send flowers to the family of Cecilia Lauinger, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 26
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
806 East Broadway Ave
Bismarck, ND 58501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 26
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
806 East Broadway Ave
Bismarck, ND 58501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News