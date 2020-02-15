Cecelia Dosch, 89, Bismarck passed away on Feb. 12, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center.
Mass of Christian burial will take place 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Church of St. Anne. Burial will take place following the service at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bismarck Funeral Home with rosary and vigil beginning at 7 p.m.
Cecelia was born on March 25, 1930 in Mandan, the daughter of Luigi and Rose (Swindling) Ciavarella. She was raised and educated in Mandan, receiving her diploma from Mandan High School.
On Oct. 17, 1950 she married the love of her life, Herman Dosch in Mandan. Cecelia met Herman at Capital Laundry Company in March 1949, where they both worked. They dated 1 ½ years before they got married and the rest is history. They were blessed with five children. They would have been married 70 years this October.
Cecelia was employed with Q & R Clinic as a supervisor in the housekeeping department. She was employed with them for 22 years and retired in 1992.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, playing pinochle, dancing and gatherings with family and friends. Cecelia and Herman entered many waltz and polka contests and have many first place trophies to prove it. They did a lot of traveling until they found their winter home in Mission, Texas. They wintered at Mission Bell Resort and then later moved to Fiesta Village until selling their place in 2017 due to her health. At family gatherings she would always make by request her famous homemade rigatonis and meatballs.
Cecelia will be deeply missed by her five children: Mickey (Karla) Dosch, Sheridan, Wy.; Susan (Bruce) Tesky, Lincoln; Danny (Kelley) Dosch, Sun Valley, Nev.; Bonita (Richard) Weinstein, Seminole, Fla.; Kevin (Jane) Dosch, Aurora, Colo.; grandchildren: Michelle Dosch, Shannon Tesky, Nathan Dosch, Crystal (Cody) Harrington, Jenna (Chris) Lawler, Jamison Asbridge, Travis Dosch, Haley Dosch, Spencer Dosch, Sierra (Trevor) Crandall, Savannah Dosch and Seth Dosch; great-grandchildren: Nora and Wyatt Harrington, Jayden Lawler, TJ and Sawyer Crandall, Aurora-Rose and Layla Dosch.
She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Ciaveralla.
Cecelia is preceded in death by her parents, Luigi and Rose Ciavarella; grandson, Mathew Asbridge; great-granddaughter, Kynsi Lawler; sisters: Katherine (Adam) Bernhardt, Dorothy (Ralph) Weber, Donna (Leo) Miller; brothers: Michael Ciavarella, Herman (Adelaide) Ciavarella, Anton (Agnes) Ciavarella, Leonard (Rosemary) Ciavarella, Kenneth (Valerie) Ciavarella; sisters-in-law: Betty Ciavarella and Carol Ciavarella.
If you wish to leave the family a message of condolence please visit www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.