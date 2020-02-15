Cecelia Dosch, 89, Bismarck passed away on Feb. 12, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center.

Mass of Christian burial will take place 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Church of St. Anne. Burial will take place following the service at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bismarck Funeral Home with rosary and vigil beginning at 7 p.m.

Cecelia was born on March 25, 1930 in Mandan, the daughter of Luigi and Rose (Swindling) Ciavarella. She was raised and educated in Mandan, receiving her diploma from Mandan High School.

On Oct. 17, 1950 she married the love of her life, Herman Dosch in Mandan. Cecelia met Herman at Capital Laundry Company in March 1949, where they both worked. They dated 1 ½ years before they got married and the rest is history. They were blessed with five children. They would have been married 70 years this October.

Cecelia was employed with Q & R Clinic as a supervisor in the housekeeping department. She was employed with them for 22 years and retired in 1992.