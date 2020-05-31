× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cathy Ann (Benedict) Speicher went home to our Lord on Feb. 2, 2020. Cathy was born to George Wayne and Jane Elizabeth (Poinsett) Benedict on Jan. 13, 1955, at Fort Riley Kansas. Cathy spent the early years of her life as a nomadic Army brat, returning to North Dakota when her father retired from the military.

Cathy was bitten with wanderlust and lived in many places during her adult life. She finally settled in Apache Junction, Arizona. She truly loved the beautiful scenery and warm (no damn snow) temperatures!

Cathy was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister! She had a spunk and mischievousness that was at times both awesome and terrifying! She would do anything for those who she loved and cared for. She will be truly missed by those of us left behind.

Cathy is survived by her husband Paul Speicher; daughter, Mary (Amar) Khashan, sons Randy (Sara) Cartledge, and Chris Cartledge; grandchildren: Stephanie, Brandon and Morgan; brothers, Buzz(Robyn) Benedict, Wayne (Loretta) Benedict and sister Jane (Paul) Baumann, as well as her nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Cathy wanted no fuss when she passed, so cremation has taken place, and she is buried at Riverview Cemetary, Wilton.

Eternal rest grant unto her Oh Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her.

To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Speicher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.