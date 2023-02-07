Catherine Vetter Huber

BISMARCK - Catherine Vetter Huber, 94, Bismarck, died February 5, 2023, at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 AM., Friday, Feb. 10, at Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held 5-7:00 PM, Thursday, Feb. 9, at the church. A vigil/rosary will begin at 7:00 PM.

Burial will be held 3:00 PM, at St. Michael's Cemetery, Linton.

Catherine was born Sept. 26, 1928, to Joseph and Veronika (Wangler) Vetter in Emmons County. She attended her elementary education in Dakim School District. She attended and graduated high school at St. Francis Academy in Hankinson, ND, in 1946.

Catherine served the church as a Sister of St. Francis and left the sisterhood in 1978. She graduated from LPN nursing school in Devils Lake and worked at the rehab in Grand Forks, various hospitals, and nursing homes for many years. She loved her nursing job. She also worked as a parish worker in the Milnor-Garrison area in the late 1970's. She taught CCD in different parishes over 25 years.

In Sept. 1980, she married Clemens Huber at St. Michael's Church in rural Linton. They lived on a farm south of Kintyre until 1989. They both retired and moved to Bismarck. They enjoyed traveling with their motor home. They were members of the Good Sam's Club, Good Neighbor Club, Eagles Club and the Elks Club.

Clem and Catherine had a bible study group for many years with Sister Marilyn. She loved her small garden and raised lots of produce. She was a good wife, stepmom, grandma, and great-grandmother. She touched many people with her kindness, goodness and gentleness. She sent many get well cards to the sick to cheer them up and wish them well.

She is survived by her step-children, Betty (Clarence) Vetter, Kindred, Chuck (Pat) Huber, Bismarck, Dennis (Colleen) Huber, Fargo, Ken ( Betty) Huber, Bismarck, Janice (Michael) Keeley, Dallas, TX, Marvin (Leona) Huber, Strasburg, Gerry (Kathy) Huber, Ham Lake, MN, Cindy (Randy) Weigel, Napoleon, and Linda Huber, MN; 39 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; sister, Christine Gross Sperle; five brothers, Valentine (Viola) Vetter, Adam (Agnes) Vetter, Joe Vetter, Ben (Delphine) Vetter, and Leo (Bernie) Vetter; and sisters-in-law, Sharon Huber, Angie Schatz, Loretta Vetter and Celia Vetter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clemens; parents, Joseph and Veronkia; siblings, Wendelin (Katie) Vetter, Anna Mary (Frank) Fettig, Elizabeth (Markus) Wald, John (Mary) Vetter, August Vetter, Tony Vetter, and in-laws, Mary Vetter, Clemens Gross and Tony Sperle.

