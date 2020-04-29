Caryn Jorgenson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Caryn Jorgensen, 68, McClusky, passed away under hospice care on April 26, 2020, CHI Community Memorial Hospital, Turtle Lake. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Caryn's life will be held at a later date due to recent CDC regulation.

Caryn Gail was born Oct. 20, 1951, to E. Duane and Clarice (Sundbakken) Nelson, the sixth of 10 children. She attended school in Riverdale and Turtle Lake. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1969. She attended Joseph's School of Hair Design and graduated in 1970 with a certificate in cosmetology. After school, Caryn worked for Goldie's Hair, Montgomery Wards, PRS, Holiday Inn and Highway Cafe.

Caryn married the love of her life, Gary Jorgensen, Nov. 7, 1975. Together they raised their three children, Lee, Cory and Claire in McClusky. Caryn was a stay at home mom until 1990 when she decided to start her own salon and was in business for 19 years. After closing the salon, she continued as a beautician for customers in their homes, worked for the Sheridan Memorial Home and was a fill in babysitter for her grandkids.

Caryn enjoyed sewing quilts, baking, playing cards with family and friends, playing bingo, and working on puzzles. Caryn especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Charles, William, Kathryn, Rynna, Harrison, Kaisen, and Maggie whenever she could.