Caryn Jorgenson

Caryn Jorgensen, 68, McClusky, passed away under hospice care on April 26, 2020, CHI Community Memorial Hospital, Turtle Lake. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Caryn's life will be held at a later date due to recent CDC regulation.
Caryn Gail was born Oct. 20, 1951, to E. Duane and Clarice (Sundbakken) Nelson, the sixth of 10 children. She attended school in Riverdale and Turtle Lake. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1969. She attended Joseph's School of Hair Design and graduated in 1970 with a certificate in cosmetology. After school, Caryn worked for Goldie's Hair, Montgomery Wards, PRS, Holiday Inn and Highway Cafe.
Caryn married the love of her life, Gary Jorgensen, Nov. 7, 1975. Together they raised their three children, Lee, Cory and Claire in McClusky. Caryn was a stay at home mom until 1990 when she decided to start her own salon and was in business for 19 years. After closing the salon, she continued as a beautician for customers in their homes, worked for the Sheridan Memorial Home and was a fill in babysitter for her grandkids.
Caryn enjoyed sewing quilts, baking, playing cards with family and friends, playing bingo, and working on puzzles. Caryn especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Charles, William, Kathryn, Rynna, Harrison, Kaisen, and Maggie whenever she could.
Caryn is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Gary Jorgensen, McClusky; three children Lee Jorgensen, McClusky, Cory (Katie) Jorgensen, New Rockford, Claire (Bradley) Gunwall, Mandan; six grandchildren Charles Jorgensen, William Jorgensen, Rynna Jorgensen, Harrison Jorgensen, Kaisen Gunwall, and Maggie Gunwall; brothers Clyde (Bonnie) and Gaylen, both of Turtle Lake, Richard (Jennifer) Chino Valley, Ariz.; sisters Bernadine Martin, Wilton, Amy Helm, Deer Park, Wash., Joyce (Gene) Schoenberg, Benedict, and Deniece Nelson, Turtle Lake; sister-in-law Karen Nelson, Canton, Pa.; brother-in-law Ervin Jans, Bismarck; brother-in-law Dale (LoAnn) Jorgensen, McClusky; sister-in-law Juanita Stockman, Winston Salem, N.C.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Caryn preceded in death by her parents E. Duane and Clarice Nelson; in-laws Charles and Wanda Jorgensen; brother Ronie Nelson; sister Diana Jans; brother-in-laws Lloyd Martin, Harlan Helm, Greg Stockman; sister-in-law Dee Neslon; and granddaughter Kathryn Jorgensen.
To share memories of Caryn and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
