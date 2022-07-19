Caryl Kathleen Kaseman

BISMARCK - Caryl Kathleen Kaseman, 84, Bismarck, ND, passed away on July 16, 2022, with her family by her side, a 17-year cancer survivor.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21st at the First Baptist Church, 306 E Divide Ave, Bismarck, with Rev. Preston VanLoon presiding.

Burial will take place on Saturday, July 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at the Ashley City Cemetery.

Caryl was born on a farm in South Dakota on November 23, 1937, to Jacob and Martha (Herr) Bertsch. She graduated from Ashley High School in 1955. She married Roland Kaseman on June 10, 1956. To this union five children were born Randall, Maurice, Rhonda, Lynelle, and Claude.

Caryl was employed by the State of North Dakota for 25 years and retired in December of 1999. She also worked at the Midway Club and Arrowhead Cleaners. She served as treasurer for about 7 years for the Singles 50 plus Card Club. She had too many hobbies to mention.

Survived by her children Randall, Rhonda (Kirt) Fuhs, Lynelle Kaseman (Wade Grueneich), and Claude Kaseman; five grandchildren, Joshua (Alison) Ternes, Miranda Ternes, Levi Kaseman, Katelyn (Joshua) Rolfsrud, and Taylor Baumgartner; thirteen great-grandchildren Hayli and Ethan Bouwens, Trinity, Faith, Noah, Eden, Grace, Adah, Isaiah, Malachi Ternes, Conner, Keinin Kaseman, and Hallie Rolfsrud; brother Frank (Sandra) Bertsch; sisters Oddie (Darrell) Schlittenhardt and Sharon Sommer; sister-in-law, Marion Bertsch and many nieces and nephews.

Caryl is preceded in death by infant son Maurice Jacob Kaseman; parents Jacob and Martha (Herr) Bertsch, brothers Roger and Dwaine Bertsch, sisters-in-law, Delores Bertsch and Gladys Bertsch; and niece Brenda Flemmer.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, Caring Angels or CaringEdge Hospice.

To share memories of Caryl, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook visit, www.eastgatefuneral.com.