Caroline Schaff

Caroline Katherine (Barth) Schaff, 99, passed away comfortably at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center on March 7, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Ascension Catholic Church, Bismarck, with Msgr. Jim Braaten as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Flasher.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary and sharing of memories at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Caroline was born Jan. 18, 1921, at Timmer, the daughter of Phillip F. Barth and Katherine (Leingang) Barth. She attended schools in Copenhagen Township at Timmer and Sts. Peter and Paul's Parochial School at Fallon. She lived and worked on the Barth family farm and married William A. Schaff (Bill) on Feb. 24, 1943, at the Catholic Church of Sts. Peter and Paul at Fallon. The newly married couple moved to a farm four miles northeast of Flasher, residing there until 1947 when they purchased the Three Butte Ranch, located south of Flasher in the Raleigh/St. Gertrude/Shields area. Caroline and Bill ranched and farmed until their retirement in 1984. Bill died in 2000 and Caroline remained on the ranch until moving to Mandan in 2001. She and Bill had eight children.