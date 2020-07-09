Carole Lung

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carole Katherine (Schultz) Lung was a native North Dakota Roughrider, who loved vanilla ice cream and had the wildest garden on the block.

Born April 29, 1940, to Caroline and Enoch Schultz (Enoch Schultz Creamery), Bismarck, she passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, June 26, at her home in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Carole was a wife, mother, professional, and active member of the community. Carole earned a B.S. Degree in Home Economics with a major in Foods from North Dakota State University, Fargo, (1962) and an M.B.A. with a focus in Hotel/ Restaurant and Institutional Management (1964) and Certificate in Pastry and Baking production from Culinary Institute of America (1985). After earning her M.B.A, Carole relocated to San Francisco where she was the Assistant Stewart at Arden Wood (formerly the Benevolent Association), a Christian Science care facility.

In August of 1965, she met Charles A. Lung (Bud) at a mid-week Christian Science service on the US Naval Schools Base, Treasure Island, San Francisco. Bud proposed five weeks later, and they were married Dec. 26 in Bismarck.

A year later, Carole joined Bud in Yokosuka, Japan. In 1968, Carole and Bud and their daughter Carole Frances came to Long Beach and to a new home in Huntington Beach, which became the family home for 52 years.