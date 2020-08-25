Carol Wyne (Korstad) was born July 7, 1943, to Gerhard and Alma Walker (Korstad/Delzer) at the Garrison Hospital in Garrison. Carol was raised and educated in country schools near Emmet and assisted in the family store. After she finished school, she moved to California and lived with her aunt Evelyn Korstad and cousins working and helping on the orchard farm.

On June 11, 1966, she married James Wyne in California. From 1966 to 1983, they lived in several different states while James was in the Air Force. In 1983, James retired from the military and they settled in Garrison with their children to be close to Carol's family. During this time, she taught Sunday school at Garrison United Church of Christ and had a home daycare. She retired from home daycare just a couple of years ago. She loved all the children she ever took care of as her own and continued to keep in contact with them all.