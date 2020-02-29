Carol Woodley

Carol B. Woodley, 73, Bowman, passed away Feb. 26, 2020 at the St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.

Mass of Christian burial for Carol will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman. Fr. Paul Eberle will celebrate the Mass with burial to follow in the Bowman Cemetery. There will be a rosary and vigil for Carol on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman in charge of the arrangements.

