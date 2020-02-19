Carol Hasse

Carol was born July 9, 1927 in Tappen to Erich and Ruth (Nelson) Koehler. She had three siblings: John, Warren, and Sharlotte. Carol attended school in Tappen, graduating in 1945. She attended nursing college in Bismarck, graduating in 1947. Carol worked as a school nurse at Jamestown College for a short time.
On Nov. 11, 1950, Carol married Clarence Calvin Hasse at St. John's Lutheran church in Tappen. They made their home on the Hasse family farm 8 ½ miles south of town. Their first home was in the old farmhouse that needed repair, it had no electricity and no indoor plumbing. Carol and Clarence had received some electrical appliances for wedding presents which they could not use. Carol told the story of waking up one morning that first year of marriage to snow on the bedspread.
Clarence started building their new home that year. First, he built a finished basement that the young family could live in and not wake up to snow in their bedroom. He continued construction throughout the next eight to nine years until the family was able to move “upstairs.”
The city girl was now a farm wife. She was milking cows and helping with the chores on the farm. Quite a different lifestyle than she was used to. Carol loved gardening, planting flowers and yard work.
The couple was blessed with four children: Joel Stephen (Sept. 6, 1951), Roger Alan (Feb. 28, 1953), Susan Ruth (May 7, 1954), and Emilie Carol (Aug. 13, 1956).
Carol played the organ for church services at St. John's Lutheran church for many years. A few of her hobbies were ceramics, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and cooking. Carol was a great cook and loved to bake.
The annual Easter dinner with the extended families was always a special time. The living room became a dining hall with tables extended across the room. Carol would prepare food weeks in advance for this family tradition.
In 1966, Carol returned to nursing. She worked on the pediatric floor at St. Alexius Hospital. She loved taking care of the little kids. She continued working three days a week as a nurse until 1976. The grandchildren were becoming her focus. She didn't want to miss out spending time with them. Carol was now back on the farm full time being the farmwife she loved to be.
On Feb. 14, 2020, Carol passed away in Bismarck. She was 92 years of age.
Carol is survived by her son, Roger (Cindy) Hasse, Tappen, Susy (Rick Olson) Hasse, Fargo, Ruth Hasse, Tappen, Larry Grieser, Williston; 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by husband Clarence; daughter Emy Grieser; son Joel Hasse; grandson Ross Hasse; parents Eric and Ruth Koehler; sister Sharlotte Johnston; brother-in-law Bucky Johnston; brother Warren Koehler; sister-in-law Joyce Koehler; and infant sister Lois Koehler.
Carol will be dearly missed. We will cherish our memories of her and God bless those who survive.
Funeral service: 11 a.m., Friday, Feb 21, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tappen.
Visitation: One hour before the service at the church.
Burial: Fisher Cemetery, Tappen.
Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.