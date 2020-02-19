Carol Hasse

Carol was born July 9, 1927 in Tappen to Erich and Ruth (Nelson) Koehler. She had three siblings: John, Warren, and Sharlotte. Carol attended school in Tappen, graduating in 1945. She attended nursing college in Bismarck, graduating in 1947. Carol worked as a school nurse at Jamestown College for a short time.

On Nov. 11, 1950, Carol married Clarence Calvin Hasse at St. John's Lutheran church in Tappen. They made their home on the Hasse family farm 8 ½ miles south of town. Their first home was in the old farmhouse that needed repair, it had no electricity and no indoor plumbing. Carol and Clarence had received some electrical appliances for wedding presents which they could not use. Carol told the story of waking up one morning that first year of marriage to snow on the bedspread.

Clarence started building their new home that year. First, he built a finished basement that the young family could live in and not wake up to snow in their bedroom. He continued construction throughout the next eight to nine years until the family was able to move “upstairs.”

The city girl was now a farm wife. She was milking cows and helping with the chores on the farm. Quite a different lifestyle than she was used to. Carol loved gardening, planting flowers and yard work.