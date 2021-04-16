Carol Galt

Carol Mae (Irmen) Galt, age 79, passed quietly on Friday, April 9, 2021 with her family by her side in Queen Creek, Arizona.
Carol was born Aug. 22, 1941 to Arthur and Alberta (Klumph) Irmen in New Rockford. She was raised and educated in New Rockford, graduating from St. James High School in 1959. Carol furthered her education at St. Joseph's School of Nursing (University of North Dakota) earning her diploma and beginning her career as a registered nurse in Carrington. After moving to Bismarck in 1968, Carol worked many years for Missouri Slope Lutheran Home and later Medcenter One Rehabilitation Center. Carol finally retired at the age of 73. She loved being a nurse and touched many lives with the care she provided.
Carol married Darryl Galt on May 18, 1963 and together they had four children: Denine, Darcy, Darren, and Danelle. Carol was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed Bison and Bronco football in addition to her children and grandchildren's activities. In 2005, Carol and Darryl began wintering in Arizona, where she enjoyed gathering with friends and family. Carol was always active whether it was pulling pranks with her sisters, crossword puzzles, crafting, or one of her many activities (not to forget cleaning). She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Carol is survived by: husband Darryl of Bismarck; daughter Darcy Galt of Maricopa, Ariz.; son Darren (Sherry) Galt of Queen Creek, Ariz.; daughter Danelle (Richard) McBean of Hollywood, Fla.; grandchildren: Michael and Shantel Skorick, Kayleigh Sjostrom, Mercedes (Collin) Peterson, Dakota Galt and Alliyah and Alyssa McBean; great-grandchildren: Dallas and Kiara Skorick, Svea Sjostrom, Hattie Jo Peterson and Phoenix Skorick; siblings: Bill (Andrea) Irmen Sr., Susan (Roger) Carmody, Tom (Nancy) Irmen, Rita Irmen, Jackie (Bruce) Krebsbach, Mitch (Heidi) Irmen; brother-in-law Bill Schollmeyer; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and many valued friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Denine, and her sisters Virginia and Jeani.
Memorials are preferred to Furry Friends Rockin Rescue, 2906 Morrison Ave, Lincoln, ND 58504 in the name of Carol.
Please go to www.evansfuneralhomend.com/obituaries/galt-carol/ for online condolences and service information.