Carol Galt

Carol Mae (Irmen) Galt, age 79, passed quietly on Friday, April 9, 2021 with her family by her side in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Carol was born Aug. 22, 1941 to Arthur and Alberta (Klumph) Irmen in New Rockford. She was raised and educated in New Rockford, graduating from St. James High School in 1959. Carol furthered her education at St. Joseph's School of Nursing (University of North Dakota) earning her diploma and beginning her career as a registered nurse in Carrington. After moving to Bismarck in 1968, Carol worked many years for Missouri Slope Lutheran Home and later Medcenter One Rehabilitation Center. Carol finally retired at the age of 73. She loved being a nurse and touched many lives with the care she provided.

Carol married Darryl Galt on May 18, 1963 and together they had four children: Denine, Darcy, Darren, and Danelle. Carol was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed Bison and Bronco football in addition to her children and grandchildren's activities. In 2005, Carol and Darryl began wintering in Arizona, where she enjoyed gathering with friends and family. Carol was always active whether it was pulling pranks with her sisters, crossword puzzles, crafting, or one of her many activities (not to forget cleaning). She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.