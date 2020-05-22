Carol Berg

Carol Ann Berg, 80, West Fargo, passed away May 17, 2020 in Fargo, in the comfort of her family.
Carol was born in Comstock, Minnesota. She graduated from Barnesville High School. Carol met Ruben Berg while working at American Linen. Carol and Ruben began dating after much persuasion from Ruben and then married Feb. 10, 1961. Carol worked as a housekeeper for many years until she retired in 2008. Carol enjoyed playing in softball leagues and bowling leagues for many years. She spent a great deal of time playing games (especially Rummikub and Aggravation) and cards, doing puzzles, spending time at Frank's Lodge on Star Lake, and celebrating life with her siblings, family, and neighbors. Later in life, Carol found joy in gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mable Olson, six brothers, and four sisters.
Carol is survived by her husband Ruben, daughter Kim (Mark) Thompson, son Keith (Penny) Berg, brother Roger (aka Buddy) Olson, sister Judy Carmen, sister Connie Kraemer, granddaughter Erika (Ron) Engelking, granddaughter Mikayla (Ryan) Brockway, grandson Justin (Stevi) Thomson, grandson Dalton (Kaycee) Berg, grandson Deaven Berg, nine great-granddaughters, and two great-grandsons.
The family of Carol wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice at Sanford and the Roger Maris Cancer Center.
Carol's celebration of life will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30 with a service at 5 p.m. at her home in West Fargo.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, westfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.