Candice Eckert

Candice “Candy” Eckert, 63, Bismarck, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1143 North 26th St., Bismarck.
Family will greet visitors from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 6 p.m.
Candy was born in Devils Lake on July 4, 1956, to Duane and Van Sauter. The family moved to Bismarck in 1958 and Candy graduated from Bismarck High School in 1974. During her high school years, she enjoyed being a cheerleader and a majorette.
After graduation, Candy enlisted in the Army Reserves where she served until April 1977 and received a nursing degree. Shortly after her first honorable discharge she re-enlisted and spent another three years as an Army recruiter until she received her second honorable discharge. Candy always had a deep love for all service men and women and was very proud to be a lifetime member of the Bismarck Amvets Club.
On Feb. 18, 1978, Candy married her true soulmate Robert “Bob” Douglas Eckert. Candy and Bob spent 42 amazing years together. Together, they worked in the business they started (Bob Eckert Painting Inc.) for over 20 years.
Candy and Bob were blessed with two children, Robb (born in 1981) and Amber (born in 1979). During the time their children were growing up, Bob and Candy went to all their kids' sporting events regardless of the distance they had to drive.
Friendship was very important to Candy. She truly believed the more friends you had, the better life would be. Many of these friends have expressed that “to know Candy, was to love Candy.” She looked forward to her monthly book club meetings as she knew they would be filled with plenty of laughs, food, drinks, and if there were any time left ... books!
Candy loved many in this life, but nothing came close to the love she had for her grandkids (Andrew, Emmy, Bobby, Gabe). She cherished each of them and treasured the moments she spent with them.
Candy is survived by her mother Evangeline Sauter; husband Robert “Bob” Eckert; daughter Amber Lynn (Jeff) Lovdal and their children Andrew and Gaberiel “Gabe”; son Robert “Robb” Duane (Jody) Eckert and their children Emerson “Emmy” and Robert Kelly “Bobby”; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Barb Eckert, Dent, Minn., Toni and Gary Riveland, Bismarck, Deb and Mark Mosolf, Bismarck, Carla and Rick Rasmussen, Moorhead, Minn., Tracy and Mark Geohring, Janesville, Wis., Dwight and Barb Sauter, Las Vegas, Nev., and Kyle and Cydra Sauter, Bismarck.
Candy is preceded in death by her father Duane Sauter; sister-in-law JoAnn Eckert: nephew Christopher Eckert, mother-in-law Sis Eckert; stepmother-in-law June Eckert; Uncle Dan Leno and Uncle Rubin Biech.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Candy's name to North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 1825 46th St Mandan, ND 58554 or the American Heart Association.
