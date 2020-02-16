Candice Eckert

Candice “Candy” Eckert, 63, Bismarck, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1143 North 26th St., Bismarck.

Family will greet visitors from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 6 p.m.

Candy was born in Devils Lake on July 4, 1956, to Duane and Van Sauter. The family moved to Bismarck in 1958 and Candy graduated from Bismarck High School in 1974. During her high school years, she enjoyed being a cheerleader and a majorette.

After graduation, Candy enlisted in the Army Reserves where she served until April 1977 and received a nursing degree. Shortly after her first honorable discharge she re-enlisted and spent another three years as an Army recruiter until she received her second honorable discharge. Candy always had a deep love for all service men and women and was very proud to be a lifetime member of the Bismarck Amvets Club.

On Feb. 18, 1978, Candy married her true soulmate Robert “Bob” Douglas Eckert. Candy and Bob spent 42 amazing years together. Together, they worked in the business they started (Bob Eckert Painting Inc.) for over 20 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}