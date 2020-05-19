Cameron Geritz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cameron H. Geritz, 80, Fargo passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Bethany Retirement Living, Fargo.

Cameron was born Aug. 21, 1939 in Lakota to Henry and Mabel (Cash) Geritz. He graduated from Lakota High School in 1957 before attending the Wahpeton State School of Science where he earned his electrical degree. He married Carol Wald on Dec. 29, 1960 in Napoleon. He worked for Electrical Builders as a lineman and Northern States Power until starting his own business in 1968, Aerial Contractors Inc. He retired in 1994. He also started AC Equipment in 1975 that he later sold. In 1980, Carol, Cameron and family purchased Little Toad Lake Campground, which is still owned by the family today.

He collected and restored antique John Deere Tractors and loved spending time with his family at the lake on Little Toad; his grandchildren were the light of his life and travelling with his beloved wife Carol was a highlight.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol, Fargo; children, Deanna Legge, Fargo, Dale (Denise) Geritz, Casselton; four grandchildren, Heath and Hannah Legge and Jacob and Alex Geritz; two sisters, Mary Jane Davis, Ill., Kathy (David) Sletten, Idaho; brothers-in-law, Duane (Lori) Wald, Watertown, S.D., and Allyn (Ann) Wald, Fargo; sister-in-law, Darlene Eldred, Browerville, Minn.; Deb Wald, Fargo; and many nieces and nephews.