Calvin Sprenger

Calvin Ray Sprenger, 45, Bismarck, passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital on March 24, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be at a later date.

Calvin was born on Oct. 20, 1974 in Bismarck to Curtis and Cynthia Sprenger. He graduated from Century High School in 1993. During high school, he worked at Bonanza and Dan's Supermarket. Calvin graduated from Bismarck State College with an associate's degree in electronics.

After graduation, he was employed with Melroe until it closed. After the closing of Melroe, he decided to further his education in Power Plant Technology. He gained employment at the Dakota Gasification Plant (Beulah) in August 2011 as a Tech 5 MIS Operator. Calvin loved his position he held at the plant. He kept in contact with them constantly while he was hospitalized and was always looking forward to going back to work.

He has two loving daughters, Shelbie Joy Sprenger and Calista Faith Sprenger of Friendswood, Texas and two loving sons, Curtis Robert Sprenger and Calvin Ray Jr. Sprenger of Bismarck.

Calvin will be deeply missed by his parents, Curtis and Cynthia Sprenger, of Menoken; sister and partner of mischief in their younger years, Amy (Scott) Senger, Minot; nieces, Samantha and Madilyne Senger; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.