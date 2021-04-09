Calvin Felund

Calvin Feland, 57, of Bismarck, died April 4, 2021 from a fall in his home.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. CDT Monday, April 12, at United Lutheran Church of Almont with Rev. William Dodd officiating. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at Almont Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Calvin was born Nov. 17, 1963 in Bismarck to Art and Marie (Cronin) Feland. He graduated from Almont High School and attended Dickinson State College. He excelled in high school basketball, high school rodeo, and college rodeo. He qualified for the national rodeo finals in high school and college.

In 1994, he married Shannon Larsen, and they were blessed with two children: Brita and Clay. Cal worked for the Morton County Law Enforcement Center for 18 years and was currently working for the Dacotah Foundation.