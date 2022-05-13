HAZEN - Byron T. Grosz, 89, Hazen, entered eternal life Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at home in the loving care of his family. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CT, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen, with Rev. Mark Martin officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Hazen City Cemetery.
Byron is survived by his wife, Leatisze; his children: Lynell (Daryl) Tagestad, Hazen, Dwight (Roberta) Grosz, Hazen, Mitchell (Kerry) Grosz, Scandia, MN, Carol (Richard) Alderete, McKinney, TX; 12 grandchildren: Carie (J.R.) Lium, Matthew (Miranda) Grosz, Erika Edwards, Danielle (John) Haider, Samantha (Avery) Sauer, Heather Grosz, Shelby Tagestad, Mitchell Grosz Jr, Austin Alderete, Nathan Grosz, Sophie Alderete, Elise Alderete; nine Great grandchildren: Hannah, Hailey, Helena, Jason, Dustin, Adric, Ada, Gabbi and Theo; four sisters: Florence Langen, Bismarck, Darlene Miller, Cerritos, CA, Arlys (Dave) Edstrom, Bloomington, MN and Karen Ulwelling, Daniel Island, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to Sakakawea Hospice, Hazen ND at www.smcnd.org or Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.