HAZEN - Byron T. Grosz, 89, Hazen, entered eternal life Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at home in the loving care of his family. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CT, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen, with Rev. Mark Martin officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Hazen City Cemetery.