Byron Holtan, 75, Bismarck, formerly of Indian Hills west of White Shield, died on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in Bismarck. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Ralph Wells Jr. Memorial Complex in White Shield. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Garrison.