Byron Brodehl

Byron Carl Brodehl was born Sept. 29, 1953 in Harvey, North Dakota. The youngest of three children to Carl Andrew Brodehl and Eunice Elsie (Weippert) Brodehl. Byron graduated from high school in Goodrich, N.D. Then got his business degree from Minot State University. Next went on to Denver to get a Master's of Divinity degree at the Denver Theological Seminary. Byron pastored three churches in his thirty years of ministry. The first church was in Anamoose, North Dakota, then George, Iowa and last church in Vancouver, Washington. His faith and devotion to the Lord never wavered as he battled pancreatic cancer and his steadfast faith kept him strong.