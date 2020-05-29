Byron Brodehl

Byron Carl Brodehl was born Sept. 29, 1953 in Harvey, North Dakota. The youngest of three children to Carl Andrew Brodehl and Eunice Elsie (Weippert) Brodehl. Byron graduated from high school in Goodrich, N.D. Then got his business degree from Minot State University. Next went on to Denver to get a Master's of Divinity degree at the Denver Theological Seminary. Byron pastored three churches in his thirty years of ministry. The first church was in Anamoose, North Dakota, then George, Iowa and last church in Vancouver, Washington. His faith and devotion to the Lord never wavered as he battled pancreatic cancer and his steadfast faith kept him strong.
Byron went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Karen R. (Wilen) Brodehl of Vancouver, Wash. Sisters Sheila Hertz (Marlin) of Sioux Falls, S.D. and Karen J. Brodehl of Vancouver, Wash. His sons Andrew Brodehl, Philip Brodehl and daughter Emily Brodehl of Vancouver, Wash. Stepsons Daniel L Finn Carpenter of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla, Joel Carpenter of Huntsville, Ala., and stepdaughter Janelle Carpenter of Vancouver, Wash. Grandchildren Noah, Eve and Carl of Vancouver Wash. Step grandson Josiah Clevidence of Vancouver, Wash. Nephews Mitch (Denise) Hertz of Sioux Falls, S.D. and Spencer (Bronia) Hertz of Denver, Colo.
Byron is preceded in death by his parents.
Layne's Funeral Home, Battle Ground, Wash., in charge of arrangements. Private family services with burial at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, Wash.
