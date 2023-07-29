HAZEN - Burton Baier, 77, of Hazen, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT, Monday, July 31, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow at the Red Butte Cemetery, south of Hazen. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the funeral home in Beulah.

Cards and letters of condolences can be sent to Larita Baier at 5102 16th St. SW, Hazen, ND 58545.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha (Henke) Baier and his youngest sister, Aileen Welk.

He is survived by his wife, LaRita; his children: Rachel and Joel; his younger brother, Dennis (wife, Sandy), his older brother Ronald (wife, Sue), his older sister Marcella (husband, Clarence Foss) and his brother-in-law, Tom Welk.