Burt Siems, 90, Bismarck, died March 16, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A private family service will be held.

Burt F. Siems was born on Dec. 11, 1929 in Bismarck, son to Fred Siems and Susan (Bahm) Siems. He was also son to his stepmother, Mabel Siems.

Burt was baptized in the Catholic church and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church where he was a member since Dec. 6, 1946.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Burt married Emma Meckle on Sept. 14, 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church and together raised their daughter, Susan Leigh.

Burt attended Bismarck schools and graduated from Bismarck High School. He then went to BJC for two years before joining the United States Marine Corp in 1948. He served four years at Eltoro Air Station, Santa Anna, Calif., where he was staff Sargent for one year. Burt worked at Provident Life Insurance company and Bismarck Building and Loan. He then continued with Provident Life where he remained for 28 years. Burt enjoyed the Provident Life men's club and provided them with cooked steak and buried roast beef.

Burt is survived by his wife, Emma; daughter, Susan Siems Scott (husband Curtis), Port Charlotte, Fla.; grandson, Eric M. Scott; brother, Henry Siems; sister-in-law, Agnes Siems.