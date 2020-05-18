Bryan Senger

Bryan was known for his energetic “hey big guy” greetings, quick jokes, contagious laugh, mile-wide smile, and his famous handshake that was similar to that of shaking a grizzly bear’s paw. Bryan had a giving spirit, the strength of an ox, and is one of the few who actually enjoyed physical labor. He was always the first to offer a helping hand and could fix anything. He made everyone around him laugh and feel welcome, even in his last days. Bryan pointed out during his last week, “joke’s on you guys, looks like I win. I never had to buy a smartphone.”

Second to Lorraine, he loved snowmobiling. He went on many snowmobiling trips to the mountains with his close friend Todd Ell and many others. He acquired a collection of kid’s snowmobiles and four-wheelers that have been, and forever will be, enjoyed by his grandchildren. He also enjoyed taking his grandkids on golf cart rides.

Bryan was greeted in Heaven by his mother, Margarete, brother, Warren, nephew, Jay Senger, niece, Tara Mattheis, father-in-law, Dennis Van Boven, as well as his grandparents.