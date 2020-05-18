Bryan Senger

Bryan Lee Senger, 61, of Bismarck passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long-fought battle with a rare mycobacterial infection.
Due to CDC regulations, a family service will be held on Tuesday, May 19 at House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Bismarck. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 18 at Parkway Funeral Service. All are welcome to attend (40 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time).
Bryan was the 3rd child born to Raymond and Margarete (Morcinek) Senger on July 17, 1958, in Linton. He was raised on a farm where he developed his hard work ethic and love for the land.
Bryan graduated from Linton High School in 1976 and later earned a welding degree from NDSCS.
He married the love of his life, Lorraine Van Boven, in 1979. They were blessed with two children, Ashlee Fay and Lucas “Luke” Raymond.
Bryan was never afraid to take a risk and had many business adventures including welding jobs, owning his own farm and ranch store and later becoming a general contractor and developer. Along with his longtime friend and business partner, Rob Schaner, they developed Spiritwood Estates, where Bryan resided until his last day.
Bryan was the definition of a “family man.” He was always present in his children and grandchildren’s lives. He was a faithful man, selfless and caring father, and hard worker. Some of our favorite times together were spent around the campfire and on the lake. He provided the best life for his family and we will cherish every memory with him.
Bryan was known for his energetic “hey big guy” greetings, quick jokes, contagious laugh, mile-wide smile, and his famous handshake that was similar to that of shaking a grizzly bear’s paw. Bryan had a giving spirit, the strength of an ox, and is one of the few who actually enjoyed physical labor. He was always the first to offer a helping hand and could fix anything. He made everyone around him laugh and feel welcome, even in his last days. Bryan pointed out during his last week, “joke’s on you guys, looks like I win. I never had to buy a smartphone.”
Second to Lorraine, he loved snowmobiling. He went on many snowmobiling trips to the mountains with his close friend Todd Ell and many others. He acquired a collection of kid’s snowmobiles and four-wheelers that have been, and forever will be, enjoyed by his grandchildren. He also enjoyed taking his grandkids on golf cart rides.
Bryan was greeted in Heaven by his mother, Margarete, brother, Warren, nephew, Jay Senger, niece, Tara Mattheis, father-in-law, Dennis Van Boven, as well as his grandparents.
Blessed to have shared Bryan’s time on earth are his loving wife, Lorraine; daughter Ashlee (Zach) Fettig and son Luke (Josie) Senger, both of Bismarck; and the apples of his eye, his granddaughters, Faylee, Emerlee and Quinlee Fettig and Sloane Senger. Bryan’s heart was filled with joy in learning his first grandson will be arriving this fall. Also blessed to have shared Bryan’s time on earth are his father, Raymond (Jane) Senger; brothers, Alan (Dawn) and Randy Senger; sister, Sonja Graber; brother-in-law Ron (Diane) Van Boven; sisters-in-law, Barb (Mal) Wynveen, Bev (Duane) Olheiser, Ilene Stavig, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
