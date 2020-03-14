Brian Splonskowski

Brian J. Splonskowski, 48, resident of St. Vincent's Prospera, passed away on March 12, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center with family at his side after complications due to diabetes and MS. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at The Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck, with Fr. Wayne Sattler officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held Tuesday at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Brian was born on April 11, 1971, in Aberdeen, S.D., to Tony and Alvina (Moch) Splonskowski. The family relocated to Bismarck. He attended Grimsrud, Hughes and graduated from Century High School in 1989. He received an associate's of applied science degree in electronics technology from BSC.

He enjoyed working with computers, spending time with family at the cabin on Little Beaver Bay, fishing and traveling to Hawaii and Las Vegas.

Brian worked at Bobcat Industries, Advanced Business Methods (his great boss Bob), Menards and Lowes until he became disabled. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 9589 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2237.