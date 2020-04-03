× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brandon Wagner, 26, Linton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, April 3, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton, with Fr. Robert Shea celebrating. Burial to follow at the church cemetery.

To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. There will be a livestream of Brandon's service at 10:30 a.m. Friday on the Myers Funeral Home website. The funeral service will later be uploaded to our website if you are unable to attend the livestream.

Please call or check the funeral home website for updates and/or more details at www.MyersFH.com. Myers Funeral Home, Linton, ND 701-254-5350.

Brandon Lee Wagner was born Nov. 30, 1993 to Shelly (Scherr) Volk and Troy Wagner in Bismarck. He graduated from Mandan High School in 2012 and continued his education at Bismarck State College. Brandon received his associate's degree as a power lineman in 2014 and welding certificates in 2016.

While in high school, Brandon played hockey and football. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it was riding dirt-bike or spending time at the river with family and friends.