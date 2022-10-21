Bonnie Rae Benz passed away peacefully with her husband, Keith, by her side on October 19, 2022. Bonnie's unwavering faith in God, the strength of her character, and the love of family helped carry her through a brave battle against cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, October 24 at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 508 Raymond St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 23, with a rosary/vigil service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Bonnie was born on January 25, 1963, in Dickinson, ND. She was the sixth of seven children born to John and Pauline (Kaufman) Herold. According to her siblings, she was the favorite! She grew up in Lefor in southwestern ND. In the 7th grade, Bonnie attended St. Mary's boarding school. Having a Catholic education was important to her family. There she met her beloved husband, Keith.

Bonnie and Keith were married on September 18, 1982 and started to build their life in Bismarck. Bonnie was the epitome of a dedicated wife. Bonnie and Keith were a great example of a loving marriage. Their love for each other was evident to all who witnessed them.

Among her many roles, she was first and foremost a mom. She attended every game, school function, and social event. She was extremely proud of her children and loved boasting about them.

It was her upbringing on a farm that instilled the values of hard work and family first that helped throughout her working life. She was a valued member of Provident Life where she worked as an insurance claims specialist and made some lifelong friends along the way. After she retired from Provident, she decided she wasn't quite done. Bonnie took up a position as caregiver, lunch lady, and grandma to all at her daughter, LaRae's, daycare for five years.

Bonnie's faith was extremely important to her. She looked forward to adoration each week and her time spent with Jesus. She and her friends started a bible study called Wine, Women, and the Word. She loved spending time with them, sharing stories and growing in their faith together.

Bonnie strived to stay active even after her cancer diagnosis. She was a regular fixture at her grandkid's events, supporting any activity they were involved in. She was always available for a call and a chat, answering questions that only a mom would know. Her memory was like none other; she knew every birthday, anniversary, and even license plate numbers. Bonnie also took a leading role in the crow's nest at all of Keith's mounted shooting events. Her attention to detail was second to none, although some say she shaved a couple tenths off of Keith's times.

Her favorite role of all was grandma to her ten grandchildren. Bonnie was grateful her family lived close by and her most cherished memories came from quality time with grandchildren. Her favorite place to be was home, especially in the sunroom looking over the fields and enjoying the peace of country living. Bonnie was the cornerstone of the Benz house and will be dearly missed.

Blessed to have shared in her life and continue her legacy of love are her husband, Keith; daughter, LaRae (Shawn) Reisenauer; and kids: Jaci, Cali and Madi; Brad (Tessa) Benz; and kids: Eva and Claire; Derek (Kaylee) Benz; and kids: Griffin, Montgomery and Jubilee; Erin (Blake) Isaacson; and kids: Brock and Elliot; brothers and sisters: Betty Lou (Gary) Schell, Belinda (Emmett) Lynch, Kelly Herold, John (Lori) Herold, and Debbie Herold.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents: John and Pauline Herold; and brothers: Keith and Kenneth Herold.

Bonnie was an advocate for the TR 4 Heart and Soul therapeutic horse-riding program in Bismarck. Her family asks that if you are so moved, a donation be made in her memory.

To share memories of Bonnie, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com