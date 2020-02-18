Bonnie Christmann

Having grown up during the Depression and WWII, Bonnie channeled that era's lack of material things into a life of abundance through her life-long determination and consistent hard work. She was a devoted and encouraging wife, mother and grandmother, and was faithful to her many friends. While carefully tending to all those duties, she simultaneously and over the years transformed their ranch home into the forested and floral garden spot that was Bonnie's signature. She loved sharing that home, which she kept up fastidiously, with family, friends and neighbors, who would come for bridge club, a swim, or simply a cup of coffee. The times having her daughters, son-in-law, and her beloved grandsons back to visit brought special happiness and memories.

While close to all her family members, her relationship with her sister Betty and her family was uniquely strong, as they both spent their entire lives living in Hettinger. Nearly no opportunity to help, or serve, passed by Bonnie, and she always gave her full effort to even the smallest of these tasks, ensuring that a job worth doing was worth doing well. She found time to give to her community through volunteering at the nursing home, decades with Royal Neighbors of America, and many years at the Community Clothes Closet. Her interests were varied, were always evolving, and included: gardening, cooking, music, ceramics, macramé, painting, walking, swimming, and later in life, word finds, jigsaw puzzles, knitting, avid reading, and yes, watching Wheel of Fortune.