Bonnibelle Lou (Bonnie) Christmann, 92, Hettinger, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Debra (Deb) Christmann in Otsego, Minn. Deb, and Bonnie's other daughter, Rebecca (Becky) Dahl, and Becky's husband, Jon, were with Bonnie when she passed.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Hettinger United Methodist Church, with a luncheon following. Inurnment will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 5 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.
Bonnie was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Arthur and Lulu (Butts) Dresden, in Adams County, at the family farm five miles east of Hettinger, where she was the youngest of the seven Dresden children. Bonnie attended Haynes Public School, and graduated from high school there in 1944.
On June 11, 1947, Bonnie was united in marriage to Christian H. (Chris) Christmann, at the Hettinger United Methodist Church. Bonnie and Chris began their life together on their ranch in Dakota township, northeast of Hettinger, where they raised their two daughters, Debra and Rebecca. Bonnie and Chris lived on the ranch for the entire fifty years of their married life, until Chris' passing in November of 1997. From there, Bonnie continued to live on the ranch for several years, until she moved into Hettinger where she lived full time until late 2018, when she moved to Minnesota to live with her daughter, Deb.
You have free articles remaining.
Having grown up during the Depression and WWII, Bonnie channeled that era's lack of material things into a life of abundance through her life-long determination and consistent hard work. She was a devoted and encouraging wife, mother and grandmother, and was faithful to her many friends. While carefully tending to all those duties, she simultaneously and over the years transformed their ranch home into the forested and floral garden spot that was Bonnie's signature. She loved sharing that home, which she kept up fastidiously, with family, friends and neighbors, who would come for bridge club, a swim, or simply a cup of coffee. The times having her daughters, son-in-law, and her beloved grandsons back to visit brought special happiness and memories.
While close to all her family members, her relationship with her sister Betty and her family was uniquely strong, as they both spent their entire lives living in Hettinger. Nearly no opportunity to help, or serve, passed by Bonnie, and she always gave her full effort to even the smallest of these tasks, ensuring that a job worth doing was worth doing well. She found time to give to her community through volunteering at the nursing home, decades with Royal Neighbors of America, and many years at the Community Clothes Closet. Her interests were varied, were always evolving, and included: gardening, cooking, music, ceramics, macramé, painting, walking, swimming, and later in life, word finds, jigsaw puzzles, knitting, avid reading, and yes, watching Wheel of Fortune.
Bonnie was a life-long and active member of the Hettinger United Methodist Church, where she generously donated her time and talents, and which was a large and meaningful part of her life. Her unwavering faith gave her great comfort and strength, particularly during the last few years of her life. She was very blessed to have lived those last years in the home of, and under the constant and abundant care, of her daughter Debra. Bonnie will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lulu; husband, Chris; brother, Dale Dresden; sister, Florence (Tony) Lindbo; brother, Lanoie (Goldie) Dresden; sister, Alberta (Otis) Barnes; brother, Gale (Lois) Dresden; and brother, Dean (Doris) Dresden.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Debra Christmann, Otsego, Minn.; daughter Rebecca (Jon) Dahl, Fargo; grandsons, Andrew Dahl, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Eric Dahl, Fargo; sister, Betty (Richard) Ketterling, Hettinger, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Hettinger United Methodist Church or the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.