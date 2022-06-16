 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bonita "Bonnie" K. Sandmeier

BISMARCK - Bonita "Bonnie" K. Sandmeier, 74, of Bismarck, passed away May 31, 2022, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Masonic Lodge, 1009 Basin Ave, Bismarck, ND with Rev. Julie A. K. Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck, ND. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM.

Visitation will continue at the lodge one hour prior to the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite local animal shelter in memory of Bonnie.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also read the full obituary, sign the online guestbook, and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.

