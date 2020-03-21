Boni Halvorson

Boni Clark Halvorson, 64, Bismarck passed away on March 20, 2020, peacefully at her home in Bismarck, under the care of the wonderful staff of CHI Health at Home caregivers. Services will be held on a date to be determined later.

Boni was born April 20, 1955, she was youngest child of Lee and Ella (Stern) Clark

Boni was a CMA 2 and loved caring for the elderly, she worked in various nursing and assisted living centers in Bismarck and Mandan.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kim; stepdaughter, Crystal Halvorson and her son Finnley; brothers, Gerald (Patricia) Clark, N.J. and Don Clark, Nev.

Boni was preceded in death by her father, Lee; mother, Ella; and stepfather Ed Sauter.

