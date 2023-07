A celebration of life will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 14, 2023, at First Lutheran Church, Mandan, ND. Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

The full obituary and the livestream of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.