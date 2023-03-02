BISMARCK - Blaine Leslie Goehring, 60, Asheville, NC went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A native of Bismarck, ND. He graduated from Century H.S. in 1980. He was born May 10, 1962 to Leslie and Sharon (Jameson) Goehring.
Surviving are his wife of 20 wonderful years, Kitty Coffey; mother-in-law, Kathleen Coffey; step-daughter, Amber Bellomo and husband Kris; step-grandchildren: Kristopher and Krystil Bellomo.
He is preceded in death by his father and infant brother Neil. Burial will be in the spring St. Johns Cemetery rural Turtle Lake, ND.