Bjarne Frafjord, 94, Bismarck, passed away June 16, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Bjarne Johan Frafjord was born Nov. 8, 1925, to Daniel and Rakel Frafjord in Stavanger, Norway. He came to the United States in 1949 to Halliday to work as a farmhand where he met his wife, Alice Biffert, in the spring of 1953. They were married Nov. 7, 1953, and were blessed with 66 years of marriage.
In 1963 they moved to Bismarck. Bjarne was an avid woodworker and loved to spend time in his garage creating wood bowls and quilt racks for his family. He was a dedicated family man.
Bjarne will be deeply missed by his wife, Alice Frafjord; son, Gary (Marvy) Frafjord, of Moville, Iowa; grandchildren, Rakel (Mike) Willer, Johan (Robin) Frafjord, Jared Frafjord, and Kelsey Frafjord (Joshua Holtz); great grandchildren, Katie Johnson, Timmy (Brittany) Ell, Kristen Meyer, Rowynn Frafjord, Jagger Frafjord; great-great-grandchildren, Carson Sander, Kaden Sander, Nohla Ell, Daxton Ell, and Simon Frafjord; and sister, Ruth Nodland of Stavanger, Norway.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dale Frafjord; daughter-in-law, Diane Frafjord; brothers, Torvald, Erling, and Dogfinn Frafjord; and sisters, Berget Hogstad and Jenny Risa.
The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
