Beverly Vivier

Beverly Ann Vivier, 60, was called to heaven Aug. 15, 2020, with seven of her children by her side, and her first born waiting to welcome her with God.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a rosary/vigil service and sharing of memories at 7 p.m.

Bev was born Nov. 22, 1959, in Belcourt to Sylvester and Rose Vivier. She spent many years of her life in Belcourt with her large family, where she later met and married her former husband, Benjamin Bercier, Sr. in 1978. Bev and her children all moved to Bismarck and found their place to call home in 1999.

She was very passionate about her family, whom she loved deeply, and dedicated her life to taking care of her children, grandchildren and anyone who needed love and a home. The day she became a registered foster parent was a proud day for Bev. She was very selfless and thoroughly enjoyed taking care of and nurturing others.