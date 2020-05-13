Beverly Grinsteiner

Beverly Jean (Braun) Grinsteiner, 60, Grand Junction, Colo., passed away suddenly at her home of natural causes.
Bev was originally from the Raleigh-Bismarck area. She was the daughter of Joe and Clara Braun of Raleigh. Married Dave Grinsteiner of Bismarck on May 12, 2000.
Further arrangements are pending.
