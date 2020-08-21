Beverly Grinsteiner

Beverly Jean (Braun) Grinsteiner, 60, was born May 7, 1959, in Bismarck. She died at home May 5, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colo. She grew up in Raleigh, and graduated from St. Gertrude's High School in 1977. She married Dave Grinsteiner on May 12, 2000, in Bismarck. She was working for Century Link in Bismarck for a short time and was transferred to Grand Junction, Colo., in 2011.

She loved her dog, Sadie, who was always at her side. She will be deeply missed by her husband, David. Survived by her brothers, Jim(Janell) Braun, Belfield; Brad(Anna) Braun, Raleigh; and sister, Brenda(Jerry) Schaff, Flasher; sister-in-law, Lila Braun, Beulah. She will also be missed by several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Mike Larmon; her parents, Clara and Joseph Braun; and her brother, Arno Braun. Memorial graveside service (no Mass) will be held 2 p.m. CT Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Flasher.