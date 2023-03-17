MANDAN - Betty Smith, 87, Mandan, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Edgewood in Mandan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church in Mandan with Fr. Fred Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 19 from 2:00-4:00 PM with a Rosary and Parish Vigil at 4:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Monday.