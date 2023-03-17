MANDAN - Betty Smith, 87, Mandan, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Edgewood in Mandan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church in Mandan with Fr. Fred Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 19 from 2:00-4:00 PM with a Rosary and Parish Vigil at 4:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Monday.
To view livestream of funeral service, read full obituary and sign online guestbook please visit www.weigelfuneral.com.