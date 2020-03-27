Betty Schilling

Betty Schilling

{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Schilling

Betty Schilling, 84, Beulah, passed away March 25, 2020 at Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Private family service will be held with Pastor Mary Lou officiating.

Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, LaVern Schilling, Beulah; one daughter, Debra (Rod) Koenig, Beulah; one son, Glenn (Connie) Schilling, Bismarck; four grandchildren, Derek (Terri Nehring) Koenig, Cody (fiancé, Sara Knudson), Camie (Josh) Zenker, and Charity Schilling; two great-grandchildren, Kayslen and Kaysen Zenker; one sister, Rosella (John) Weimerskirch, Sauk Center, Minn.

She is preceded in death by her parents; numerous brothers and sisters.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Schilling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News