Betty Schilling, 84, Beulah, passed away March 25, 2020 at Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Private family service will be held with Pastor Mary Lou officiating.
Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, LaVern Schilling, Beulah; one daughter, Debra (Rod) Koenig, Beulah; one son, Glenn (Connie) Schilling, Bismarck; four grandchildren, Derek (Terri Nehring) Koenig, Cody (fiancé, Sara Knudson), Camie (Josh) Zenker, and Charity Schilling; two great-grandchildren, Kayslen and Kaysen Zenker; one sister, Rosella (John) Weimerskirch, Sauk Center, Minn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; numerous brothers and sisters.
Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.
