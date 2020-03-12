Betty Sailer

Betty Lou Sailer, 84, Pick City, passed away at home, surrounded by family on March 10, 2020. Services will be held 10 a.m. CDT Tuesday, March 17, at English Lutheran Church, 146 Main St. West, Hazen, with Pastor Justin Johnson officiating. Burial will be held 2 p.m. CDT at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

Service information

Mar 17
Burial
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
2:00PM
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
1825 46th St.
Mandan, ND 58554
