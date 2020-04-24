Betty Nei, 94, Mandan, died April 21, 2020, in a Mandan nursing home.
A private family graveside service will take place Friday, April 24 at the Mandan Union Cemetery with a memorial service scheduled at a later date.
Betty was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Jud, the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth (McKinley) Podoll. She grew up on the family farm in Jud. She delighted in reminding everybody she had to walk through a bull pasture to get to her country elementary school and later had to ride her bike 3 miles into Jud for high school. She graduated at age 16 and went on to attend Valley City State University where she received her degree in teaching. She taught in Bowman for one year then moved to Beulah where she met the love of her life, Art.
On Aug. 20, 1955, she married Art Nei in Bismarck, and they made their home in Mandan where they reared their only child, Joan. Betty retired from Mandan High School in 1987 after many years of service, most which were spent as a business teacher. Art and Betty spent their retirement traveling, relaxing at their river lot, and doting on their granddaughters. After Art passed in 2002, she stayed active by joining community groups including Delta Kappa Gamma, Fortnightly Book Club, and Golden Kiwanis. She also spent quality time with her two granddaughters teaching them everything from making pickles to sewing Halloween costumes. She was also very proud of the fact that she was still driving at age 90.
Her interests included reading, sewing, gardening, watching the weather, word search puzzles, cooking, and spending time with her family including her three kitty companions, Rascal, Blue, and Tigger.
She is survived by one daughter, Joan Galbraith; two granddaughters, Jennifer and Lindsay Galbraith, all of Mandan; one sister-in-law, Jeanette, Colorado Springs, Colo., and numerous nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband Art, her parents, and her three siblings, Dorothy, Bobby, and Clara Mae.
