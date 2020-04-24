× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Betty Nei, 94, Mandan, died April 21, 2020, in a Mandan nursing home.

A private family graveside service will take place Friday, April 24 at the Mandan Union Cemetery with a memorial service scheduled at a later date.

Betty was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Jud, the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth (McKinley) Podoll. She grew up on the family farm in Jud. She delighted in reminding everybody she had to walk through a bull pasture to get to her country elementary school and later had to ride her bike 3 miles into Jud for high school. She graduated at age 16 and went on to attend Valley City State University where she received her degree in teaching. She taught in Bowman for one year then moved to Beulah where she met the love of her life, Art.