Betty Froeschle

Family came first, but friends a close second. Betty and Rolly had wonderful pals whom they joined for parties, Masonic and Shriner events, AGC trips and world travels. A favorite spot was their place at Heart Butte. After a day of sailing and swimming, Betty would make a grand meal and Rolly would grill like a pro. Evenings were spent at a bonfire or playing games on the porch.

At retirement, the couple moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ, which was a big draw for Sue, Jerry and Nancy, who visited often with their kids Erin and Josh, Ann and Lauren, and Molly and Dylan. The consummate planner, Rolly chose Prescott, AZ, as the spot he and Betty would spend their last years, but Rolly's health declined prior to the move. Betty cared for him with deep love, and sang to him each night before he went to sleep, and for the last time on June 4, 2004.

True to the plan, Betty moved to Prescott where Sue lived close by. Betty spent more wonderful years with kids, grandkids and great-grandkids Sebastian, Jocelyn, Tynan, Cameron and Audrey and was thrilled to get photos of Owen, and grateful to have honorary-daughter Bernice at her side.