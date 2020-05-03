Betty Cottrell

Betty Striebel Cottrell, 97, Rapid City, S.D., passed away on April 13, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City, S.D. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Betty Mae Childers was born April 23, 1922 to Asbury and Jaunita (Crossen) Childers in Marmarth, N.D. Being the only girl in a family of five brothers, Betty had an adventurous childhood on the homestead north of town.
She married Galen Inman just before he left for WW2 and worked as a railroad telegrapher while he was deployed to the South Pacific. They had two children, Gae Lynn and Suzanne, before she was widowed.
Betty married Robert “Bob” Striebel and they moved to Amidon, N.D. Betty was the Slope County Treasurer and Bob worked as the States Attorney. They had a son Edmund “Ed” and were joined by Bobby, a son of Bob’s from a previous marriage. They made another move to New England, N.D. where they resided until retirement. They split their time between North Dakota and Arizona until Bob’s passing.
During Bob’s retirement, Betty studied and obtained an Insurance Agent License and became part owner of Riggs North Insurance Agency in Mesa, Ariz. where she worked into her 80’s.
Later on in life Betty found love and married Vern Cottrell, a WW2 pilot for the Royal Canadian Air Force. They shared many years together in Mesa and New England. They loved to spend their summers at the cabin at Shadehill Reservoir and traveling to Canada with Vern’s Air Force Unit.
Betty was a world traveler who always loved an adventure. She was an ace bridge player who at one time belonged to 3 clubs. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She continued to reside in New England near her daughters and would continue to winter in Arizona. She spent her last years in an assisted living home in Lead, S.D. to be near her son and family.
She was a charming lady who carried herself with dignity and grace until the time of her passing. She is survived by her two daughters, Gae Lynn Inman (Buck) Striebel and Suzanne Inman (Clyde) Bender; one son, Ed (Cindy) Striebel; and 24 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.