Bette Brown

Bette Anne Brown, 61, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospital. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Bette was born Oct. 31, 1958, in Bismarck, to Irwin Ray and Florence Annabelle (Kounts) Brown. She lived with her parents on the farm near Temvik, later moving to Bismarck and then Arizona. After her father passed away in 1996, Bette and her mother returned to Bismarck. Her mother passed away in 2007.

Bette lived independently in group homes, mostly with Enable since 2002. She thoroughly enjoyed going to the Adult Day Program, where she loved playing bingo, bowling, playing games, participating in potlucks and going out to eat at the Golden Corral. She also enjoyed being pampered and getting her makeup and nails done while there. She had many close friends she enjoyed seeing on the days she went, especially her special friend, Glenda. She participated in Special Olympics in 1975.