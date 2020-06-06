Bette Brown

Bette Anne Brown, 61, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospital. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Bette was born Oct. 31, 1958, in Bismarck, to Irwin Ray and Florence Annabelle (Kounts) Brown. She lived with her parents on the farm near Temvik, later moving to Bismarck and then Arizona. After her father passed away in 1996, Bette and her mother returned to Bismarck. Her mother passed away in 2007.
Bette lived independently in group homes, mostly with Enable since 2002. She thoroughly enjoyed going to the Adult Day Program, where she loved playing bingo, bowling, playing games, participating in potlucks and going out to eat at the Golden Corral. She also enjoyed being pampered and getting her makeup and nails done while there. She had many close friends she enjoyed seeing on the days she went, especially her special friend, Glenda. She participated in Special Olympics in 1975.
Bette's giggle was infectious, along with her “happy-go-lucky” personality and the hugs she loved to give and receive! She could often be found with a Diet Coke and Three Musketeers candy bar and enjoyed talking on the phone. Her faith and going to church were important to Bette. Her Bible is well worn, marked up and was always with her. When she was able to attend church, she would always look up the scripture that the pastor was referring to.
She was blessed to have her family of caregivers throughout her years, including those from Enable, ADP, St. Alexius, Catholic Charities and West Central Human Services Center.
She is survived by her caregivers and friends she resided with and cousins, Yvonne Kiemele, Fargo, and John Kounts, Seattle, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susan, who passed away in 1987; and an infant brother.
