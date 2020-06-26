Bette Bergan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bette (Lang) Bergan, 82, Bismarck, went to her Heavenly Father on June 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at United Methodist Church, Sterling.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at United Methodist Church, Sterling. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at Sterling Union Cemetery.

Bette was born on Sept. 24, 1937, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Pauline and Byron Knutson. They moved around during her early years and she went to various schools in Minnesota and North Dakota, including Turtle Lake, Mandan and Riverdale.

She married Raymond Sanderson in 1954 at Turtle Lake. He enlisted in the Army and they lived in several places, including Alaska. They had two children. She married Emil Lang of Sterling in Minnesota in December 1961. They farmed in Sterling until his death in February 1974. They had seven children. Bette married Dean Pegors at Sterling UMC in November 1975. He adopted the five children still at home. They continued farming until they parted in 1997. She decided to semi-retire in 2001. She married Terry Bergan in September 2011 and they continued to work with cattle. She enjoyed helping him put up hay and fix fence on both of their farms.