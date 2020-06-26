Bette Bergan

Bette (Lang) Bergan, 82, Bismarck, went to her Heavenly Father on June 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at United Methodist Church, Sterling.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at United Methodist Church, Sterling. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.
Burial will be held at Sterling Union Cemetery.
Bette was born on Sept. 24, 1937, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Pauline and Byron Knutson. They moved around during her early years and she went to various schools in Minnesota and North Dakota, including Turtle Lake, Mandan and Riverdale.
She married Raymond Sanderson in 1954 at Turtle Lake. He enlisted in the Army and they lived in several places, including Alaska. They had two children. She married Emil Lang of Sterling in Minnesota in December 1961. They farmed in Sterling until his death in February 1974. They had seven children. Bette married Dean Pegors at Sterling UMC in November 1975. He adopted the five children still at home. They continued farming until they parted in 1997. She decided to semi-retire in 2001. She married Terry Bergan in September 2011 and they continued to work with cattle. She enjoyed helping him put up hay and fix fence on both of their farms.
Bette was a member of the Sterling United Methodist Church and was active in UMW. She served as church treasurer for many years, was a 4-H leader for 25 years, volunteered for the Cancer Society and served on the SCD board and township board. After semi-retiring, she worked at the Farmer's Livestock for a number of years. She also joined the Sweet Adelines and was active in that organization for many years.
God blessed her with a loving family whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's sporting events when she could. Bette enjoyed helping her husband, Terry, and always felt they were taking care of the land for God while they were here on Earth. Terry and Bette also enjoyed dancing and spending time with their friends.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Bergan; two daughters, Tamara (Terry) Bender, Vancouver, Wash., and Tracy (Larry) Wolf, Sterling; five sons, Robin Sanderson, Mandan, Randy (Kami) Pegors, Bismarck, Rusty (Dawn) Pegors, Garrison, Ryan (Bonita) Pegors, Bismarck, and Rod (Kris) Pegors, Bismarck; three step-children, Denise (Bruce) Martin, Linton, Shyla Anfinson, Bismarck, and Jill (Terry) Bruesehoff, Norwood, Minn.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil; two baby sons; her parents; step-father; brother; daughter-in-law and great-granddaughter.
To share memories of Bette and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.