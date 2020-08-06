× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bertha Schell, 88, passed peacefully into the kingdom of heaven at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck Aug. 3, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the McClusky Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the McClusky City Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. The CDC's Pandemic recommendations of social distancing, sanitizing hands and wearing a mask is encouraged by the family for everyone's safety.

Bertha was born April 23, 1932, in a neighbor's home near McClusky because a storm kept them from going to town. She was one of nine children born to Fred and Marie (Hausauer) Krein. She attended country school and then McClusky and completed the eighth grade. In her early life, she knew hardship and hard work, but always had a kind and delightful personality. In 1948, she met Albert Schell and he won her heart by bringing her eight candy bars each weekend, when they were dating. They married July 17, 1948, in McClusky and began their married life on a farm north of Denhoff. Together they had four children: Violetta, Donna, Larry and Terry.