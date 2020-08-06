Bertha Schell, 88, passed peacefully into the kingdom of heaven at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck Aug. 3, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the McClusky Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the McClusky City Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. The CDC's Pandemic recommendations of social distancing, sanitizing hands and wearing a mask is encouraged by the family for everyone's safety.
Bertha was born April 23, 1932, in a neighbor's home near McClusky because a storm kept them from going to town. She was one of nine children born to Fred and Marie (Hausauer) Krein. She attended country school and then McClusky and completed the eighth grade. In her early life, she knew hardship and hard work, but always had a kind and delightful personality. In 1948, she met Albert Schell and he won her heart by bringing her eight candy bars each weekend, when they were dating. They married July 17, 1948, in McClusky and began their married life on a farm north of Denhoff. Together they had four children: Violetta, Donna, Larry and Terry.
In 1958, they moved to her current home on a farm south of McClusky. It was there that she did a lot of gardening, canning, cooking and baking. When the kids came home from school, something deliciously, fresh baked was always waiting for them. She loved sharing food with all of the family on holidays, birthdays or just get-togethers and she loved spending time with her family. They attended the McClusky Baptist Church.
Albert passed away Dec. 3, 2011. She stayed on the farm full-time until 2015 when she began to spend winters in her apartment in Bismarck. She always went back to the farm in the summer to enjoy her beloved gardens. When at her apartment, she started a tradition — Thursday night suppers, with her daughters and son-in-law. The family has many treasured memories of time shared together and her influence and good example will be with them always, “Until we meet again.”
Left with beautiful memories, Bertha is survived by two daughters, Violetta (Ron) Helm, Bismarck; Donna Elkins, Bismarck; two sons, Larry (Sylvia) Schell, McClusky; Terry Schell, Berthold; eight grandchildren, Lynn Kohlasch, Tami (Sean) Palmer, Leslie (Dan) Rhoads, Justin Schell, Travis (Shainna) Schell, Jerime Schell, Jeanna (Mason) Kaip, Kenneth Schell; 11 great-grandchildren, Maxx, Cole, Cayden, Korbin, Camdyn, McKenzie, Lane, Savannah, Kayne, Caitlin, Josh and a new great-granddaughter, Marley Jade, to be born Aug. 12.
Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert; and eight siblings, Albert Krein, Lillian Kukert, Martha Rittenbach, Elizabeth Heil, Jake Krein, Adeline Bredenburg, Arlene Sigler and Violet Krein. Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky. Share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com.
