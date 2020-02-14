Bernice Vetter, 73, Wishek, passed away Feb. 11, 2020 surrounded by her mother, children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Wishek.

Bernice was born Oct. 6, 1946 at the family home in McIntosh County. Bernice is the daughter of Kasmier and Ann (Wolf) Wald. Bernice grew up in rural McIntosh County, attended and graduated from Wishek High School in 1964. Bernice married Anton “Tony” Vetter on Oct. 2nd, 1965 at St. Michael's country church. Bernice and Tony worked for Nickisch Co., five miles west of Wishek, as farmhands for two years. In 1967 they purchased the farm from Nickisch Co. where they raised six children, operated Vetter's Dairy until 1986, and continued to operate Vetter's Beef and Grain until each of their deaths.

